An Ontarian Who Moved To Vancouver Is Sharing Why She Left Toronto & TikTokers Relate (VIDEO)
"The Ontario lifestyle doesn't compare to Van."
An Ontarian on TikTok is getting real about why she decided to ditch Toronto life and head for the West Coast of Canada. People on TikTok who also moved to Vancouver from Ontario are relating so hard to her, and most of them don't ever want to go back.
In a TikTok video, Maya Kapouranis said she gets asked all the time why she and her partner moved to B.C. The pair met while living in Toronto, and would come to B.C. twice a year to enjoy the skiing and the beautiful summers.
"Every time that we came to B.C. we would look at each other and wonder why we weren't living here," she said.
@mayakapouranis
It’s a beautiful place to live 🤍 #vancouverbc #ontariocanada #britishcolumbia #moveacrosscountry #explorebc #pnw
At the time, the couple was living in a "tiny condo in Downtown Toronto" during the pandemic. The TikToker said her and her boyfriend were both working remotely and "on top of each other" in their place.
Thus, the couple decided to move to her hometown of Waterloo and save up money for a year.
Then in May 2021, they booked a flight to Vancouver to look at places to live in. They "fell in love" with North Vancouver because of the access to trails, mountains, and nature.
"There's just so many outdoor activities that you can do here," she said. Plus, it's just a SeaBus ride over to Downtown Vancouver.
"The main reason why we moved from Ontario to B.C. was because of the lifestyle," she said.
"We had been in Ontario our whole lives, we wanted to try something different," she added.
Although they love their new home, she said the hardest part is missing friends and family back home.
People in the comments had similar stories to Kapouranis and were equally as happy with their decision to move to Vancouver.
"I moved to Vancouver from Edmonton and what you said totally resonated with me," one TikToker commented.
Another said that they moved from Kitchener to B.C. and "half the people" that they meet have moved from Ontario. "It's just better here," they added.
"Moved from Toronto (Midtown), to Vancouver (North Shore) - love it," someone else commented.
"The Ontario lifestyle doesn’t compare to Van," another wrote.
@mayakapouranis
we already knew the truth in our hearts 🏔 #mountainlife #vancouverlife #moveacrosscountry #pnw
There were a ton of other people in the comments who have a similar story, although a few did point out that Vancouver has its downsides.
"Wait until you've been through a couple full rain seasons. it’s terrible," one person said.
Kapouranis has been showing off her West Coast life in other videos, and it looks pretty sweet.
@mayakapouranis
Palm tree content coming in HOT @melwalkerrrr #vancouverbc #palmtrees #westcoast #palmtree
