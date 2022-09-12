NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A UK Family Is Trying To Decide If They Should Move To BC Or Ontario & Got Some Local Advice

Things got heated!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Lake and buildings in Ottawa. Right: A bridge in Surrey.

Lake and buildings in Ottawa. Right: A bridge in Surrey.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime, Oleksandr Lyubar | Dreamstime

This U.K. family has the opportunity to move to B.C. or Ontario for work and they're asking locals, through a B.C. Reddit thread, for some advice.

People came through to let them know which province would be the best for them to settle down in, and some even got heated.

They have quite the criteria and are looking for small towns or suburbs in these provinces with three-bedroom homes suitable for a family.

Plus, it needs to be within a commutable distance of a major city and they have a max rent budget of $3,000 per month.

One Reddit user that's actually from B.C. recommended Ottawa, Ontario to the family, if they can handle the weather extremities that is.

Although, this B.C. local also recommends North Vancouver for a little taste of the best of both worlds.

Another Reddit user tagged onto this thread and added that Ottawa is a stunning place in the fall, with lots of activities to do in the winter too.

They are also saying that it has a reputation of being boring but it's good for families.

One Reddit user shut down the thought of even moving to B.C. They mentioned that B.C. is super expensive and is going to cost the family some big bucks.

On the other hand, they did mention that B.C. has more rugby and field hockey options.

This Reddit user also mentioned that many places in B.C. and all of Ontario experience super cold temperatures. Although, the Lower Mainland in B.C. has much milder temperatures including many rainy days.

So, depending on what type of weather conditions you can live in, the Lower Mainland might just be the best option.

Yet, another Reddit user just had a straight-up harsh response to the idea of even moving to B.C. and called it "a pricey tourist trap."

Although there are many mixed opinions from locals, it seems like B.C. and Ontario, both have their pros and cons of living there and these people are not afraid to tell it like it is.

