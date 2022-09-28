Calgary Flames Coach Named Second 'Most Handsome' In The NHL & The First Is Also In Alberta
Alberta is looking good! 🔥
As the Calgary Flames start getting ready for what should be another action-packed season, a new study has brought attention to head coach Darryl Sutter for a surprising reason.
Calgary Flames Head Coach Darryl Sutter was ranked as one of the most attractive in the NHL, according to a Gambling.com study. He was shown up by the Edmonton Oilers' Jay Woodcroft, who took first play for the "most handsome" NHL Head Coach.
Data compiled by the website said that 64-year-old Sutter came in second place with a score of 8.9 out of 10, on a list of the "most handsome" hockey coaches to see which coaches were "ageing like fine wines."
Keeping the long-standing provincial rivalry going, the 46-year-old Woodcroft placed first on the list with a score of 9.18.
Making up the top five coaches on the list was Derek Lalonde of the Detroit Redwings, John Hynes of the Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice.
The study also found that coaches in their sixties – including Sutter – ranked higher than those in any age bracket, averaging a score of 8.42.
The data was put together using data from a face analysis app, Golden Ratio, that looks at factors such as "facial symmetry, facial structure, and the golden ratio" to "calculate the beauty of anyone."
Official NHL website portraits of each of the coaches were used to calculate each score.
The Golden Ratio dates all the way back to the ancient Greeks and is meant to be a measure of beauty.
Let's hope the order of this list doesn't have any bearing on the upcoming hockey season!