Calgary Flames Mascot Was Voted Worst In The NHL & Fans Don't Like Harvey
Justice for Harvey the Hound!
Hockey season might have just gotten underway but one crucial Calgary Flames team member is taking a lot of heat and that's the Flame's beloved mascot, Harvey the Hound.
In a ranking of people's favourite NHL mascots, put together by NY Bet, the much loved Flames mascot Harvey the Hound came in dead last.
Over 900 NHL fans were surveyed to find out which team had the most popular mascot and Harvey placed at number 31 out of 31 team mascots.
The only team that didn't have a mascot is the New York Rangers.
According to the study, NHL fans' favourite mascot is Al the Octopus, the mascot for the Detroit Red Wings. Al is also the only mascot that doesn’t have a physical presence so you won't find him walking around the arena between periods.
Al was followed by Mick E. Moose for the Winnipeg Jets (the highest-ranked Canadian mascot) and Wild Wing for the Anaheim Ducks.
The pain didn't end there for poor Harvey, who also came second in the list of the "most obnoxious" NHL mascots and third in a list of the scariest NHL mascots too.
Overall, NHL mascots are still pretty popular with fans with 78% saying they like mascots in general, and 78% also said they like their own team's mascot.
Two-thirds of fans said mascots add to the game experience, especially with how mascots interact with fans during the game.
While Harvey proved pretty unpopular with NHL fans, the same can't be said for Flames coach Darryl Sutter.
He was recently voted as the second "most handsome" coach in the NHL so not all hope is lost.