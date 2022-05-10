Calgary Police Confirm That 2 Missing Brothers Under 12 Have Been Found Safe
They went missing Monday night after heading to a local park.
Two young brothers who were reported missing after heading to a local park yesterday afternoon have been found safe by Calgary Police officers.
Ijaz and Youseff Shah, who are both under the age of 12, had not been seen since around 4 p.m in the Applewood area of southeast Calgary on Monday, May 9 but the boys have been located safely, Calgary Police confirmed.
In a tweet confirming that the boys had been found, police thanked the media and public for sharing information about the missing boys.
LOCATED - \n\nIjaz SHAH, 11, and Youseff SHAH, 9, who were reported missing last night, Monday, May 9, 2022, have been located safe by our officers. \n \nThank you to the media and public for your assistance in sharing this information. \n \nhttp://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-persons--ijaz-and-youseff-shah/\u00a0\u2026\n\n#yyc @canstopcrime— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1652193919
Ijaz, who is 11-years-old and Youseff, 9-years-old, were reported missing after they were seen near Appleside Close S.E. on their way to a local park.
Ijaz was described as 4’5” tall, with short black hair and he was wearing a black tracksuit, a green jacket, and black shoes. Youseff is also 4’5” tall, with medium-length black hair and was wearing a black tracksuit, and a green jacket.
The boys were also wearing backpacks, one was green and white and the other was blue and white.
Calgary Police released photos of the boys and urged the public to share any information they may have on the whereabouts of the brothers.
Police said while the case didn't "meet the threshold" for an amber alert, they worked with the Missing Children Society of Canada to locate the boys as quickly as possible.
Police have not released any other details since the boys were reported safe on Tuesday.