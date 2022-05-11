Police Say An 'Innocent Woman' Was Killed In A Disturbing 'Road Rage Shooting' In Calgary
One man was left injured.
Calgary police are investigating a "disturbing" road rage incident, which left a woman dead and a man injured.
Police said in a social media post that on Tuesday at about 11:10 p.m. they received reports of two vehicles exchanging gunfire as they drove. Stray bullets from the road rage shooting hit at least two homes, and an uninvolved driver died at the scene.
The two cars involved in the shooting were a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 grey Volkswagen Jetta. Police received reports that the cars were driving erratically on 36 Street, Southeast in Calgary, and said that the Chevrolet was pursuing the Volkswagen.
As they drove south, the vehicles continued to exchange gunfire before they collided at an intersection with two other vehicles — that were uninvolved in the shooting.
The driver of one of the uninvolved vehicles was a 40-year-old woman, who was declared dead at the scene. The second uninvolved driver was not harmed.
After the collision, the two drivers continued to shoot at each other and then proceeded to flee the area on foot, police added.
The man who was driving the Volkswagen was found suffering from gunshot wounds, near the collision. He was then transported to the hospital, and police said that he is now in stable condition.
The Chevrolet had two people in it, who have not yet been located by police.
Superintendent Scott Boyd said: "The reckless and indiscriminate behaviour of the individuals in these vehicles resulted in several homes being struck by gunfire as well as the death of a woman we believe to be completely innocent."
According to police, no one was injured inside the homes that were struck by the stray bullets.
"This is a tragedy for our community and a complete disregard for public safety. We are committed to investigating this incident and holding those involved responsible," Boyd added.
As the investigation continues on Wednesday afternoon, police expect the closures at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 36 Street Southeast to remain in effect.
Police are now asking that anyone with information, dashcam footage or any video footage of the incident call 403-266-1234, or come forward anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.