calgary police

Police Release Video Of Suspect Involved In Calgary 'Road Rage Shooting' & Collision

An innocent mother of five was killed.

Calgary Staff Writer
The suspect caught on CCTV.

The suspect caught on CCTV.

Calgary Police

Calgary Police has released CCTV footage of the main suspect in its investigation into a "shooting and collision" incident which took place at the intersection of 36 St. and 17 Ave. S.E. on Tuesday, May 10.

Police have been investigating the circumstances that led to the incident in the death of 40-year-old Angela McKenzie. Police were called with reports of two cars driving erratically on 36 St. and exchanging gunfire, before colliding with two unrelated vehicles. The suspects then fled on foot.

Witnesses are being interviewed and CCTV, cell phone and dashcam footage are being reviewed, police said.

Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson said although original witness information said two suspects had fled one of the offending vehicles, that is undetermined by CCTV footage so far. However, police have verified that the truck was stolen.

They have a description of the main suspect who is believed to be a 25- to 30-year-old male with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap and was carrying a laptop-style bag. They released footage of the suspect running away.


“This suspect remains at large, and we encourage anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts to contact police," Gregson added.

Following an autopsy, police also confirmed that McKenzie was the innocent victim killed in the incident. However, they added it does not appear that the silver van being driven by McKenzie was struck by any gunfire.

“Several areas of the Service are working together to investigate and determine exactly what led up to the shooting and subsequent death of Angela McKenzie,” said Gregson.

“Our hearts go out to Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time and our focus remains on the identification of the driver of the truck in order to hold him responsible for this senseless death.”

Police asked that anyone with information, dashcam footage or any video footage of the incident to get in touch, or come forward anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

