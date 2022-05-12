Tributes Pour In For Calgary Mother Of 5 Who Was Killed In A 'Road Rage Shooting' Incident
She was a "beautiful soul, a rare gem of pure love and kindness."
A 40-year-old woman, who was killed in a "disturbing road rage incident" on Tuesday, May 10 has been identified by friends and family as Angela McKenzie, a mother to five children.
In a tribute on Facebook, a friend of McKenzie's, Wendy Goetz, said she was a "beautiful soul, a rare gem of pure love and kindness".
"Her loss is a tremendous loss to this family and world," Goetz added.
According to police, McKenzie was at the wheel of a silver van when two other vehicles that were pursuing one another collided at the intersection of 36 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.
The two vehicles, a red Chevrolet Silverado and a grey Volkswagen Jetta had been chasing each other, driving erratically and "exchanging gunfire" before colliding at the intersection. The drivers continued to shoot at each other before fleeing on foot.
McKenzie, the driver of one of the unrelated vehicles, died at the scene, and the driver of the second unrelated vehicle was unharmed.
The driver of the Jetta was found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. Police are still looking for the two occupants of the Silverado, a man, and a woman.
A GoFundMe has been set up by McKenzie's friend, Amanda Robinson to help support her five children and their grandmother who is taking care of them.
In a post, Robison said friends and family's "hearts were broken" by the "devastating tragedy".
"Angela cared so much for everyone, always thinking of others' needs before her own. She loved unconditionally and her children were her number one priority. Our hearts are heavy as we process the news, especially as we think about Angela’s five children who are left behind," she added.
Calgary Police are urging anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the man and woman who fled the scene to contact them or to leave tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers.