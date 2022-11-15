Calgary Woman Among 12 To Return Home After Being Held In The Dominican Republic For Months
They were detained after cocaine was found on their flight.
A Calgary woman who was being held in the Dominican Republic after drugs were found on board an airplane is due to return home after being detained in the country for over 7 months.
Photographer Brittney Wojcik-Harrison was among the passengers and Pivot Airlines crew members who were held in the country for over 220 days after the crew reported "suspected contraband" on board the aircraft in April 2022.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic said they had seized around 200 packages of what was confirmed to be cocaine on board.
According to CTV, 12 people including seven passengers and five crew members were detained.
Bella Harrison, Wojcik-Harrison's cousin told CTV News she burst into tears after hearing she would be returning home.
“She was crying too – she couldn’t believe it. She found out after we found out. She is shocked, too, and is really excited to come home," she said.
In a statement to Narcity, Eric Edmonson, CEO of Pivot Airlines said he was "deeply relieved" that the paperwork had been filed to release the five crew members.
Pending final court sign-off, the process would shortly begin to grant the documentation and approvals needed to get the crew home to their families and loved ones, he added.
However, Edmonson said there is no timeline yet for the crew's return as there have been "considerable delays and uncertainty" throughout the case and there is still a "very real potential for unforeseen delays."
The airline is working with the Government of Canada, the crew's union and legal counsel to make sure the crew are brought home safely.
In a statement to Narcity, Captain Rob Di Venenzo, one of the detained crew members, said they are "beyond relieved" after facing months of "constant uncertainty."
“These last seven months have been the most difficult thing any of us have ever experienced ...Today, the nightmare is finally one step closer to being over," he said.
"Even though we have paid an unimaginable price, we know we did the right thing by reporting those drugs seven months ago."