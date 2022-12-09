I Tried Tim Hortons TikTok Hacks For Hot Chocolate & I'll Be On A Sugar Rush For 24 Hours
One was a clear winner, though. ☕
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you're a big Tim Hortons fan, chances are you're also well-versed with the best Tim Hortons TikTok hacks out there.
Since it's pretty chilly in Canada right now, you might be on the lookout for some hot chocolate drinks that warm you up and are easy on the wallet too.
So, I decided to put three popular Tim Hortons Hot Chocolate hacks from TikTok to the test, and let me just say, some are better than others.
While there was a clear winner, I do want to say that they all succeeded at being what hot chocolate is supposed to be – a warm, sweet drink for a cold day.
The Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
The peppermint white hot chocolate.
This one is incredibly easy to order and does feature a classic festive flavour.
For those not in the know, a peppermint white hot chocolate is made by adding a peppermint tea bag into a classic white hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.
In a TikTok posted by brookemackenzie13, she says it's "definitely a Christmas drink I'll be drinking the whole season".
However, I might have to disagree.
While the drink was pretty good and relatively sweet, the peppermint flavour didn't really stand out against the sweetness of the chocolate.
There's definitely a hint of it, but the flavours didn't really work together and it, to me, it felt more like a novelty than something I'd keep returning to.
The Chai White Hot Chocolate
The chai white hot chocolate.
This one, much like the peppermint drink, is super simple. All it is, as you may have guessed, is a chai teabag inside a white hot chocolate.
TikToker joti.bugra says she really enjoys it, and vouches for it, especially if you like the flavour of chai. And that sounds like me!
I found the chai tea flavours worked really well with the hot chocolate, creating an overall effect that was very nice.
I should admit that there was a bit of a mix-up where they accidentally put a dash of chocolate syrup in this, but i was able to taste it before that really got incorporated, and it was honestly great.
The Reese's Hot Chocolate
The Reese's hot chocolate.
If you're a fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, or anything that blends chocolate and peanut butter together, then this one's for you!
This drink is outlined in a TikTok by basstaraustin. To create it, you need to ask for a white hot chocolate with a shot of chocolate syrup and then add a packet of peanut butter to it.
And that's it! It's supposed to taste just like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup but in a warm drink form.
During my order, my chocolate shot accidentally got put in the wrong drink, but I still enjoyed this one better than all the others.
It was super rich and tasty, and I'm also a bit of a peanut butter freak which is why this definitely caught my interest.
Be warned though, it will smack you in the face with its sugar.
But despite the excessive sweetness and the fact that I felt like I was bulking up for a bodybuilding competition, it was a really good drink!
So there you have it! These are all super simple ways to transform your regular Tim Hortons hot chocolate so you're never bored!
Now, I need to go for a nap because even having a few sips of each drink is putting me into a sugar coma.
Not sure what's the best holiday drink for 2022? Tim Hortons, Starbucks and McDonald's all have holiday menus out, and you can give them a try.