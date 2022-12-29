These Canadian Cities Really Love Their Tim Hortons & Here's What They Ordered Most In 2022
Here's who is drinking the most Timmies coffee in Canada. 👇
It's no secret that Tim Hortons is something of a national treasure here in Canada.
Well, we all know the coffee retailer is popular here, but the brand just named which Canadian cities and towns are the "biggest fans" of its famous products, and it's probably not what you'd expect.
To begin with, the Canadian city with the highest per capita sales for their Original Blend coffee, is none other than Miramichi, New Brunswick. Who would have thought?
Timmies has crunched the numbers and discovered that certain Canadian towns and cities have their own local preferences when it comes to their brew. And you can tell a lot about a place by its Timmies orders!
For example, when it comes to the classics, it looks like the place enjoying the most lattes is Dorval in Quebec.
Meanwhile, Langford, British Columbia, is the place that loves its Americanos the most while most espresso shots were sold in Windsor, Ontario.
Charlottetown in Prince Edward Island and Timmins in Ontario apparently prefer their drinks cold, making the list due to their devotion to iced coffees and quenchers respectively.
Prince George, in B.C. prefers its caffeine in the form of tea lattes while Cape Breton in Nova Scotia is the biggest fan of steeped teas.
When it comes to food, most Farmer's Wraps were consumed in Port Hope in Ontario while Niagara-on-the-lake, also in Ontario, loves the loaded wraps.
The brand also shared some lesser-known facts about their products in 2022… like the fact that guests in Winnipeg bought the most Tim Hortons mugs, while the most canned soups were purchased in Calgary.
It's been a bit of a rocky year for Timmies overall, what with a lawsuit, and a recall involving insects (yuck!).
But it looks like the brand is ending the year all right, and has already launched some new packaging for 2023.
