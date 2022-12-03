7 Seasonal Drinks That Are Perfect For The Holidays, According To A Bartender
You can order these just about anywhere. 🥂
One of the best ways to get into the holiday cheer is with a toast! There are classic cocktails with a seasonal twist made with ingredients accessible at most bars and perfect for any night out.
As a bartender, I am giving away all the best beverage secrets you can order to surprise your friends or even give yourself a little pick-me-up for a season's greeting.
These seven drinks can make your night out on the town filled with joy and will put you in good "spirits"...pun intended. Oh, and you'll look like a total expert in front of all of your best mates!
Kir Royale
This classic French cocktail is perfect for the holiday season. This sparkling aperitif mixes Crème de cassis, a black currant liqueur with Champagne and results in a lightly sweet, bubbly flute of joy.
If you prefer raspberry flavors over black currant, you can ask your bartender to make your Kir Royale with Chambord, a raspberry liqueur, instead.
Either way, this sparkling libation is bright and merry, making it perfect for the time period.
Hot Toddy
The Hot Toddy is a classic cold-weather beverage. This cocktail is made with whiskey, hot water, honey and lemon and is often garnished with a festive cinnamon stick.
It's sure to warm your heart when the weather gets chilly.
Pomegranate Gin Fizz
This zippy cocktail is the perfect blend of sweet and tart flavors. It elevates a classic gin fizz to the next level with bright pomegranate flavors.
Your bartender will mix your gin of choice with lemon juice, simple syrup, frothy egg white and refreshing pomegranate juice that will give it a brilliant jewel tone.
Mulled Wine
Tis' the season for a warm mug of mulled wine. Traditionally, mulled wine is made by slowly heating full-bodied red wine with citrus and flavorful spices, such as clove, cinnamon and nutmeg.
This dark and fruity cocktail is like Christmas in a cup.
Christmas Margarita
Everyone loves a tried and true margarita, but a "Christmas Marg" takes this classic cocktail to the next level with the addition of cranberry and pomegranate juice.
The result is a vibrant red cocktail that's an exciting change for your taste buds.
Chocolate Martini
This dessert cocktail is reserved for bar patrons who have made it on the "nice list." Chocolate martinis combine vodka with Irish cream and sweet chocolate liqueur.
If you want to add something more, you can ask your bartender to pour a touch of peppermint liqueur or Fernet Branca for a cocktail reminiscent of a peppermint mocha.
Poinsettia
Fresh juice and sparkling wine is a classic brunch combo, but this holiday season, you can opt for a Poinsettia instead of a Mimosa for an extra dose of cheer.
Poinsettias are a combination of orange liqueur such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier with sparkling wine and cranberry juice.
The finished glass is a light and refreshing aperitif.