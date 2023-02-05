An Ontario TikToker Is Going Viral For Becoming A Doctor By Age 24 & Here's How She Did It
"I definitely was not expecting such an enormous response."
An Ontario TikToker was "not expecting" such a huge response when she posted a video about her path to becoming a doctor.
Noam Raiter is a Resident Physician who graduated from medical school at the young age of 23 and began her residency at 24. Raiter shared a TikTok video outlining her journey on January 17, and since then, it has amassed over 1 million views.
In the video, Raiter described how she managed to become a doctor at such a young age. She explained how she got into medical school following her third year of undergrad at the age of 21.
She took an accelerated med program and studied through the summers allowing her to graduate by the age of 23. At 24, she is doing her "first year of family medicine residency in Canada" which she will finish by the time she's 26.
"And then I will be a fully functioning staff doctor by 26," she said.
"Of course, none of this is to brag, I am so grateful to be here," she added. "It is purely to share information and help other people [...]."
Raiter told Narcity that she "definitely was not expecting such an enormous response" from the video and that the "majority of the comments are really positive and heart-warming."
"Unfortunately, with every video that gains traction on the internet there are always negative comments," she added. She said she received comments from "people claiming I was making this up and that essentially I was lying about my credentials."
"[...]It made me wonder: how did my age and my gender play into people’s snap judgments? If I was a man and perhaps dressed in more traditionally 'professional' clothing, would they have been so quick to dismiss my accomplishments?"
Raiter said that one of the reasons why she wants to continue to make similar videos is to "[...] remove some of the 'mystery' around not only the admission process but also the real life experience as a resident physician."
"I believe the ability to let younger students who show their dedication to their studies and their passion to become a physician progress through the admissions process with a bit more ease (and less student loans) is a great initiative and I am so grateful for this opportunity!"
While Raiter was able to complete med school at quite a young age, becoming a doctor in Canada can actually take at least 10 years, according to Ace QBank. This depends on the length of your residency and your specialty.
