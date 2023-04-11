U Miami's Million Dollar Twins Hanna & Haley Cavinder Have Skyrocketing Careers Off The Court
They have more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok.
The University of Miami's Women's Basketball team shined bright this year as they made their way to the Final Four and two players, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, are helping bring the Hurricanes into the spotlight. The twins are taking social media by storm and making a name for themselves off the court.
They transferred to Miami from Fresno for the 2022-2023 season and their careers have skyrocketed ever since.
With over 4.5 million followers on TikTok and 194K on Instagram, their online presence is just as good as their athleticism. In fact, they even have a YouTube page with 87.7K subscribers.
Of course, they are independently known, but brand-wise, the sisters realized they are better together and have increased their awareness as "the Cavinder twins."
An attorney, Darren Heitner, who works with the women, told the New York Post in July 2022 that they have exceeded one million dollars in earnings.
With their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) brand deals, Forbes estimated a month later that they have booked up to $1.7 million in partnerships before taxes and fees to agents.
Their A-List social media strategy has gotten the 22-year-old siblings to partner with labels like Cigarette Racing, Champs Sports and GoPuff, along with so many others.
After they came in third for the Final Four competition, it's now off-season for the ballers, where they are sharing their personal life, spending time with their parents and their two other sisters.
Yes, there are four total siblings...but the others aren't twins.
They are currently in Arizona where their family home is located and they spent Easter with the rest of the Cavinder crew.