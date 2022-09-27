Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
They're always supporting their "boys"! 💙
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan.
When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team romantic partners while they're at it.
Dallas star Dak Prescott's girlfriend Natalie Buffett is a huge supporter of the quarterback and is often seen at stadiums sporting blue and silver garb — usually surrounded by a group of fellow Cowboys' significant others.
Come Fall Sundays, you can often find her in the VIP boxes at games along with Cooper Rush's wife Lauryn and Leighton Vander Esch's wife Madalynn supporting "their boys" together.
Buffett seems to appreciate the friendships she's grown with her fellow Dallas women and hasn't kept it a secret from the public.
"Got so much love for this game and the relationships it has brought me☺️🤍" the 25-year-old once captioned a photo pictured with Peighton Jarwin, the wife of Cowboys alum Blake Jarwin.
Prescott and Buffett made their relationship official on social media in July 2020 and appear to still live together in the north Texas city with their three dogs.
When not attending Prescott's games at AT&T Stadium with the girls or hanging out at home with the pups, you can spot the Instagram model traveling the world.
The influencer explores gorgeous European landscapes and tropical beaches with friends, and sometimes the star athlete tags along as he did last year in Mexico.