Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's Contract Isn't Worth As Much As Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott's
The Texas athlete is worth millions more. 💰
The Miami Dolphins came with a victory — scoring 10-16 — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and it might be all thanks to Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa's, return.
He was off the field for the last few games due to a concussion he got from playing, and he's not only back, but he's also living up to the hefty dollar amount on his four-year contract with the NFL team, which he signed back in 2020.
Tagovailoa will receive $30,275,438 guaranteed, according to Spotrac.
However, another competitive team, the Dallas Cowboys, also took a big win against the Detroit Lions over the weekend — with a score of 6-24— and it might be thanks to their star Quarterback, Dak Prescott.
The Texas athlete, who also signed a four-year contract is earning a whole lot more money — try $129,724,562 more.
Prescott makes $160,000,000 with $126,000,000 guaranteed.
In comparison to their base salaries in 2022, Tagovailoa is making a little more than half of what the Cowboys' player makes.
Next year, the Dolphins star will have an even larger lump sum of over $1 million base salary, whereas Prescott's will increase to $31 million.
Their income don't end there. They team up with different brands and endorsements to get sponsorship cash flow, as well.
So far, we've seen Tagovailoa in paid partnership with Adidas, according to his Instagram page.
Prescott has partnered with companies like DIRECTV and Sleep Number, as per his social media page.
Both sportsmen also give back to the community with their own charities. Prescott has his Faith Fight Finish Foundation and Tagovailoa has the Tua Foundation.
As far as their on-the-field competition, they don't play against each other this season.