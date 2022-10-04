Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Dolphins announced he's out for their next game.
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He's been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors.
It happened when they played against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29. Players on the team have spoken out about the incident and he's made a statement, but the fans haven't heard his family's thoughts, or even his wife's.
In fact, he has no trace of his newly wedded other half on his social media page and she keeps her accounts fairly under wraps, as well.
Though, with the spotlight on his health and the future of the Dolphins' path to success, people are starting to take notice.
Did Tua Tagovailoa get married?
Tua Tagovailoa's marriage license.
Clerk of Courts, Broward County, FL.
Yes, he absolutely did. According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, he unionized with Annah Gore on July 18, 2022 in Davie, FL.
Tagovoiloa hasn't mentioned anything about his marriage, the wedding, or how long they've been together. In August, he even told a reporter that he was shocked the media found out.
"For me, I like to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do," he said.
Who is Annah Gore?
There's not much to note about the NFL star's wife, as her accounts are fairly private with no sight of the ball player either. According to her Facebook page, she's from High Point, North Carolina.
It says she currently lives in Richmond, Virginia, though with Tagovailoa playing in Miami and their marriage license being located in Florida, it's unclear if that's been updated.
She is also raising money on a GoFundMe page for her cousin who's battling Breast Cancer. The link is posted on her Instagram bio.
Why was Tua Tagovailoa out?
The Quarterback was concussed on September 29 when he got tackled by an athlete on the Cincinnati Bengals during a game.
Doctors cleared him to go back on the field against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, however, he was unable to finish till the clock was up.
According to the New York Times, those doctors who cleared him have since been dismissed.
Will Tua Play Vs. the Jets?
The Dolphins say their Quarterback will not play for the upcoming game Sunday against the Jets.
Tagovailoa released a statement after his game against the Bills saying that he's "feeling much better" and he's "focused on recovering" so he can get back out on the field.
Narcity reached out to a Broward County neurosurgeon on the implications of playing with a concussion and are awaiting a response.
As for Gore, she has not publicly said anything about her husband.