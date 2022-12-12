Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Split With Ex-Fiancée Keeta Vacarro & Her Career Is Skyrocketing
She travels between Los Angeles, Austin and Miami.
NFL Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill was engaged to fitness, clothing and real estate entrepreneur Keeta Vaccaro. The couple split in 2022, and though his ex might have deleted all their pictures on Instagram, she's been showing off her flashy career.
The pair never publicly announced the split, but it was safe to confirm they did after Hill was seen with rumored girlfriend Mary Isabel. The Miami Dolphins Twitter account published a video on March 24 of the player's excitement to join the team, and his reportedly new girlfriend was sitting next to him.
Though, that didn't seem to phase Vaccaro. She deleted her photo history with Hill and replaced them with her accomplishments, and it's quite a long list of titles.
According to her LinkedIn, Vaccaro graduated from the University of Miami in 2019 and became the CEO of OWN Label in 2017 while she was in school. It's "high fashion for the active professional," and it was also featured in Vogue.
In 2021, the clothing founder started a fitness app called OWN FLOW. It provides workouts, weekly routines and even meal plans.
Along with her tech background, she co-founded a new nonprofit that same year, Our Own Language. Though the website is currently down, her LinkedIn reads that the organization "is committed to helping empower young women and girls, giving them the tools they need to succeed in the real world."
2021 seemed to be a busy year for Vaccaro. She also opened up Vaccaro Capital (a real estate investment company) and Gamer's First, Inc. (an esports company for players to hold equity in different businesses when their career ends), in Austin, TX.
While the entrepreneur has multi-state entities, she is a licensed realtor in South Florida, working in the Miami Beach Lincoln Building.
After receiving her degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, she definitely knows how to effectively publicize herself as a brand name.
The CEO also has countless brand deals, like Celsius and SHEIN. Her lifestyle influence has gained her 50.6K followers on Instagram.
Although she's not with Hill anymore, she seems to be too booked and busy to get back into the dating scene.