Cooper Rush's Wife Is The Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan & He Is Not The Star Of Her Instagram
Lauryn is sharing a sweet side of her family on social media!
After a reported injury to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during this weekend’s season-opening, there’s a big chance that backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be taking his place during the upcoming games.
While Cooper might not be the most active NFL player on social media, his wife Lauryn makes sure she shares with the public her immense support for her husband’s team and their victories.
Pinned at the top of her Instagram account is a colorful photo dump of Lauryn wearing a customized jacket with the word "Rush" and the number 10 on the back and white cowboy boots.
A few other game pictures are also part of the same post shared in November 2021.
The 30-year-old calls Chicago, Illinois home and works as a holistic health coach, a certification she obtained through the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. She’s also a domestic engineer.
Aside from her fashionable Dallas Cowboys-inspired outfits, Rush's wife shares the most adorable and aesthetic family photos.
The couple has a 1-year-old baby named Ayla and she seems to be stealing the spotlight from her famous father. If you scroll down through Lauryn’s feed, you’ll immediately find yourself looking at the cutest toddler photos.
Traveling — with and without the baby — also seems to be one of the couple’s favorite hobbies. While Lauryn joins Cooper during the NFL games as an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, the love birds also spend time visiting beaches, national parks, and big U.S. cities, according to her social media publications.
The pair tied the knot on June 2020 and Lauryn celebrated their love in a heartwarming post during their first wedding anniversary and Cooper’s first Father's Day last year.
"Big day for Cooper. Happy first anniversary and happy first Father’s Day ❤️ watching you be Ayla’s dad is the best thing in this world. We LYSM," she wrote.