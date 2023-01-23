Cowboys Kicker Kept Missing Field Goals & Governor Greg Abbott Roasted Him So Hard
The team lost to the 49ers 19-12.
The Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is the subject of yet another week of brutal comments after missing even more field goals during the Sunday night NFC division game loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He set a record last week when the placekicker missed four extra-point opportunities in a row.
Fans, coaches, and players were hoping it wouldn't carry on, but Maher's struggles continued yesterday when his extra point attempt was blocked in the first half, prompting another wave of hilarious social media reactions that even included Texas' own governor.
"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," Greg Abbott wrote in a tweet just after the play.
\u201cI swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker.\u201d— Greg Abbott (@Greg Abbott) 1674433692
Out of all the propositions Cowboy's fans shared on social media to replace Maher after his previous mishap, which included celebrities, star soccer players, and the own team's wide receivers, we bet the Governor was not on anyone's radar.
The Lone Star State official is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop him from joking that even he could do better than Maher.
The tweet received 18.6 million views, over 125,000 likes, and of course, some replies saying the disgraced kicker could do better governing the state.
"The kicker would make a better Governor, so maybe consider a swap?" one user tweeted in response to the politician’s post.
During Sunday’s game, Maher made successful two field goals for extra points, but it wasn't enough for the 'Boys to beat the California team, who won 19-12 and will move on to play the Philidelphia Eagles on January 29.
