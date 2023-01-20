Mattress Mack Is Betting Millions On The Dallas Cowboys & You Could Even Win Free Furniture
The Dallas Cowboys will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers.
If there’s someone known for betting is Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and this time he placed millions on the Dallas Cowboys to win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
According to a social media post by Caesars Sportsbook, the businessman placed a two million bet on the Texas National Football League (NFL) team while on a visit to the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Lake Charles in Westlake, LA.
A report by Houston’s local TV station KHOU, states that McIngvale will get a payout of $3.35 million if the Cowboys win.
It was back in October of 2022 when "Mattress Mack" placed a $10 million bet on the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series, a move that ended up earning him a total of $75 million.
Additionally, the Cowboys’ win could mean free mattresses from Gallery Furniture, according to a tweet shared by the businessman.
\u201cIt's time again for you to win big! If the team from Dallas beats the team from San Francisco on Sunday night, your $3000+ mattress is FREE, FREE, FREE! Hundreds of customers won FREE Yellowstone furniture from last week's Dallas win and you can be the next big winner. GO DALLAS!\u201d— @MattressMack (@@MattressMack) 1674081935
"It’s time again for you to win big! If the team from Dallas beats the team from San Francisco on Sunday night, your $3000+ mattress is FREE, FREE, FREE!" McIngvale’s Twitter post reads. "Hundreds of customers won FREE Yellowstone furniture from last week’s Dallas win, and you can be the next winner. GO, DALLAS!"
If the Dallas Cowboys win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Texas team will make it to the NFL playoffs to take on the winner between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. These last two will be playing against each other on Saturday, January 21.