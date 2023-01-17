Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
cowboys kicker

Cowboys Kicker Is Getting Roasted By Fans & Dak Prescott Was So Heated By His Performance

The team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14.

Texas Staff Writer
Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. Right: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. Right: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

@_4dak | Instagram, Manfred Schmidt | Dreamstime

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is getting completely roasted by his own fans after he missed four straight extra point opportunities during the Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it will go down in history.

The Texas team still won the NFC wildcard game, outscoring the Bucs 31-14, but that win didn't go without a few mishaps on Maher's behalf, which even had star quarterback Dak Prescott a little heated.

The Placekicker missed four "point after touchdown" field goals and created a new record that hasn't been done by a player since before 1932, per the NFL, and fans on Twitter aren't going to let him live it down.

One of the most popular tweets from the night comes from Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) receiving 134.6K views.

"The Cowboys kicker next week," he wrote alongside a clip of former NFL Wide receiver Chad Ochocinco stepping in to kick an extra point for the Bengals in 2009.

Even the players had a tough time hiding their reactions to the continuous missed opportunities. Prescott was seen slamming his helmet on the sidelines and yelling, "go for f*in' two," after Maher didn't deliver yet again.

One fan uploaded a curated photo of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones "tweeting" to attendees in the Florida stadium to come to try to kick for the team.

"If you can kick and are currently in the stadium right now come on down to the field we got a jersey for you," the fake tweet reads.

However, Jones has since said the Cowboys won't be looking for a new kicker before their next playoff game against the San Fransisco 49ers on January 22, per Sports Illustrated.

Even Prescott mentioned that he's Maher's biggest fan, so these memes about the "Boys beating the kicker up in the locker room" most likely won't be true.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Brittany Cristiano
    Texas Staff Writer
    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended For You

Loading...