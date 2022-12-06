7 Things Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady Has Been Up To Since Divorcing Gisele Bündchen
It's so much more than football.
Last night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the New Orleans Saints. They trailed behind the Louisiana team, 13-3, until scoring 13 points with minutes left in the game, thanks to their talented Quarterback, Tom Brady.
After finalizing his divorce from supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, at the end of October, the star's time on the field has improved since the beginning of the season.
While athletic skills come easily to Brady, the footballer planted a lot of seeds during his relationship that the public has now seen scratch the surface.
From radio to the big screen, there is so much more than the NFL that the Buccs player has been up to.
"80 For Brady" Movie
Tom Brady scored a movie deal with legendary stars like Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field. He published the cast on set back in April on his Instagram page, and on November 17, the trailer was released.
With comedic actresses involved, 80 For Brady is expected to be a light-hearted movie all about...well, you guessed it, Tom Brady. Only, it takes place back when he was on the New England Patriots, not his Tampa team.
Brady Brand
The athlete has a clothing line, Brady Brand. It launched in January 2022. While Gisele Bündchen helped him publicize the underwear for the company, the entrepreneur consistently adds more items.
He even had his friends, like Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, sport the briefs.
Autograph.io
The Quarterback co-founded the company, Autograph.io, which is an NFT platform that provides a unique experience for viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at different athletes.
Some of the things Brady offers are autographed merch, live weekly chats with him and his teammates, member-only events and a season-ending part with him and his friends.
SiriusXM Radio
\u201c\u201cWe play to win\u2026 that\u2019s part of the competition. That\u2019s part of being the man in the arena.\u201d\n\nDon't miss @TomBrady and @JimGrayOfficial on an all-new \ud835\udddf\ud835\uddf2\ud835\ude01'\ud835\ude00 \ud835\uddda\ud835\uddfc!, a @SIRIUSXM podcast:\n\nDOWNLOAD \ud83d\udd17 https://t.co/uDf9ClqxHH\u201d— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXM NFL Radio) 1669746655
Tom Brady co-hosts a podcast called Let's Go on SiriusXM NFL Radio. The star recaps the game and opens up about recent faux pas he's made.
The host also answers fun sports questions with some of his friends from other franchises, like the NBA.
FOX Sports Lead Analyst
\u201cExcited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG\u201d— Tom Brady (@Tom Brady) 1652187601
Brady set himself up with a cozy retirement plan. Upon leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next year, he will be a Lead Analyst for FOX Sports.
He signed a 10-year contract with the broadcasting company and is sitting on a hefty check of $375 million.
TB12 Sports
Brady has been the TB12 Sports co-founder since 2013, and it's still going strong. It's a fitness brand that also has Performance and Recovery clinic locations.
Online, they sell nutritional, mental fitness and various workout products.
Fatherhood
Last but not least, you can't talk about Tom Brady without talking about his fatherhood. He has three kids and his daughter, Vivian, just turned 10 yesterday.
Though divorced, Bündchen commented a heart emoji on Brady's Instagram page.