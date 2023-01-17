Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
He has a lot to look forward to. 💰
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter.
Brady had a tough year following his decision to leave the NFL, as he got divorced from his ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. People on Twitter are shadily making memes about how the couple might feel now that the season is over.
One user wrote, "Tom Brady going home to his family after getting blown out by the Cowboys." The caption is attached to a photo of a scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air showing Will Smith in an empty room.
While rumors swirled that they separated because Brady was — for lack of a better term — "married to the game," people are joking that he's now going to try and get her back.
One person published a video of a guy with a boombox outside of a person's window and compared the scene to Tom Brady trying to reconcile with his ex-wife.
Another account uploaded a clip from an Adam Sandler movie, where Sandler was apologetic to his co-star. They wrote that it was "Tom Brady to Gisele."
While his marriage might be over, it's just the beginning of the athlete's next chapter.
Aside from his clothing brand, Sirius XM show and NFT platform, he has a movie for which a trailer just released, 80 For Brady.
Back in May, just before the football season started, he also confirmed a record payday deal as a lead analyst for Fox Sports.
This new position will most like be his bread and butter for the next decade as he signed a 10-year contract for $375 million, as reported by the New York Post.
While Brady might not have had his favored outcome from his last game, he definitely has a lot to look forward to.