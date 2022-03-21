This $399K Myrtle Beach Condo For Sale Has Ocean Views & An Indoor ''Lazy River'' (PHOTOS)
Zillow estimates this condo will sell faster than 97% nearby!!! 🏖
Spring has just begun, and with beach days just around the corner, it's time to don our bathing suits, and soak up that salty sea air.
Myrtle Beach, on South Carolina's shimmering Atlantic coast, is home to 60-miles of beach, action-packed boardwalks, and of course, tons of oceanside real estate.
2504 N Ocean Blvd #1230 was listed March 18, 2022 for $399,000. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom remodeled property boasts 12th-floor oceanic views, tons of natural light, and a location steps away from the Atlantic Beach coastline.
Located inside The Carolinian, the building offers amenities such as a fitness center, an ocean-front deck with an outdoor pool, a hot tub, and even an indoor ''lazy river''.
The balcony overlooks the expansive deep blue waters. Guests can enjoy direct beach access, and quiet time spent on the scenic balcony.
Balcony views from the condo.Adam Hayes | Century 21
The building's indoor ''lazy river'' inspired pool provides protection from the sun's direct rays while you float and unwind.
The building's indoor pool resembles a lazy river. Adam Hayes | Century 21
There's also an outdoor pool and kiddie pool lined with palm trees, overlooking the ocean!
The building's outdoor pool. Adam Hayes | Century 21
This property is an end unit with tons of natural light. The future buyer will be able to overlook the ocean from the living room.
Living Room at 2504 N Ocean Blvd. Adam Hayes | Century 21
This 1,047 sq. ft condo is still on the market, and is being listed by Century 21. Zillow estimates the property will sell faster than 97% of homes nearby.