Drake's New Album 'Honestly, Nevermind' Is Out & He Drops Some Quality Grade 7 French

Québec got a shoutout!

Toronto Staff Writer
Drake in "Falling Back" music video. Right: Quebec city.

Drake in "Falling Back" music video. Right: Quebec city.

Drake | YouTube , Vlad Ghiea | Dreamstime

Drake released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight and the 6ix god couldn't help but flex some middle-school quality french on one of his tracks.

On the surprise album's seventh song, "Sticky," Drake raps, "Ayy, two sprinters to Quebec, Chérie, où est mon bec?"

In case you don't remember any French from school, the line translates to "Deary, where's my kiss."

While Drake may wear his love for Toronto on his sleeve, sending Quebec a little love with his shoutout makes some sense considering his recent visit to a bachelorette party there.

Drake announced the release of the album on June 16 in an Instagram post, simply writing, "7th studio album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND' out at midnight," along with a picture of the album art which features the title in silver holographic letters.

Honestly, Nevermind hosts 14 tracks, and on the last track, "Jimmy Cooks," which features 21 Savage,the Atlanta-based rapperreferences the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap in one of his bars. 21 Savage raps, "if I was Will Smith, I would've slapped him with a stick."

The topical reference pokes fun at the highly controversial Oscars 2022 scandal where Will Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

While Drake didn't make as splashy of a pop culture reference in the song, he subtly shouted out the six, rapping, "I might have to make her paint a six on her pinky toe."

