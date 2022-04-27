NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

6 Of 'The Weirdest Interactions' People In Vancouver Have Had With Their Servers

These will make you cry laughing!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A server delivering food at a restaurant. Right: The Vancouver skyline.​

A server delivering food at a restaurant. Right: The Vancouver skyline.

Michele Ursi | Dreamstime, Embe2006 | Dreamstime

Sometimes you just need a good laugh, and there's nothing better than an awkward story to make you chuckle.

People in Vancouver have some seriously cringe-worthy stories about restaurant servers — and you might relate to a few.

This Vancouver Reddit thread will probably make you feel less alone in your awkwardness when it comes to waitresses and waiters.

If you've sworn off going to your favourite restaurant in Vancouver because of pure embarrassment, this might show you that there are far worse stories out there.

Some of the responses in the Reddit thread are wild — and great for a laugh.

At the end of the day, servers are just strangers, so sometimes you might not pick up on their sense of humour — making for a painfully awkward moment.

from vancouver

Apparently, jokes don't land for a lot of people — especially with certain crowds.

from vancouver

Some people seem to get a little too comfortable with their servers. Just a reminder — it's probably not a great move to go around touching a strangers face's.

from vancouver

There were also servers in the thread reliving some cringe experiences.

from vancouver

Some were just downright confusing more than anything.

The real question is — how does coffee with a tea bag in it taste?

from vancouver

Other servers have actually just gone above and beyond for their customer's special requests by taking them quite literally.

from vancouver

It's funny to see that these wild and weird experiences have happened to so many.

Hopefully, it makes all parties involved feel slightly less awkward to know it's not happening to just them.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...