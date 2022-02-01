The 2030 Winter Olympics & Paralympics Is Another Step Closer To Being Hosted In BC
It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.
The 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics is one step closer to being held in B.C., and it would make Olympic Games history as the first Indigenous-led bid.
The possibility is now officially being explored by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).
The City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, and four First Nations — Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) — signed an agreement with the COC and CPC, which was announced on February 1.
This agreement allows for the possibility of B.C. hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to be explored. The groups that signed the agreement will now "collaborate on exploring the feasibility," according to a press release.
If it is found to be feasible, this would bring the Games back to Vancouver and Whistler, which hosted in 2010. The decision to officially submit a bid for consideration will take a little while longer still though.
Right now, research and assessments are underway, and a "more formal concept review" will be happening this spring, said the release.
After that, a draft of the hosting plan will be started, to bring the province yet another step closer to having the Olympic Games in B.C. Finally, all of the parties involved within the Collaboration Agreement will complete a full assessment.
All of this research and technical work that is required throughout the process is going to be funded by The COC.
"Should a decision be made to proceed with a potential 2030 Bid, Canada could continue its dialogue with the IOC while respecting the formal international bidding process," it added.
Having the Games in B.C. again would also be historic.
"We are only at the beginning of determining what an Indigenous-led Games could look like, but through collaboration and mutual respect, we have the opportunity to create a unique Olympic legacy for all of our communities," said xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Chief Wayne Sparrow.