The 2022 Paralympics Are Over & Team Canada & Ukraine Were Among The Biggest Winners
It was almost a record-breaking year for Canada! 🥇
The 2022 Paralympics Games have officially come to a close as of March 13 and Team Canada faired pretty well in the final medal count.
Matter of fact, the team did so well it was actually the second best performance from the Canadian Winter Paralympic team ever recorded in history, with the best being 28 medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
As the closing ceremonies begin, Team Canada will celebrate taking third place overall, with a whopping 25 medals in total.
Of those, 8 are gold, 6 are silver, and 11 are bronze. The only two countries that will take home more than Canada is China with 61 medals and Ukraine with 29 medals.
Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games #TeamCanada closing ceremony flag bearer
This year's Paralympics saw some amazing firsts for Canada, including the country's first-ever medals in the sport of para snowboarding.
It also saw some returning Paralympians thriving, such as para Nordic skier Brian McKeever winning his three gold medals, as well as his 20th medal since his first Paralympic appearance in 2002.
He is currently tied with a German athlete for the most gold medals won by a man at the Paralympic Games ever.
Other impressive performances include Natalie Wilkie, who won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, and Mark Arendz who won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, both in para Nordic skiing.
The 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games started on March 4 and was marked by some controversy. Notably, due to the war in Ukraine, Russian athletes were unable to compete under the Russian flag, instead acting as "neutral" athletes.