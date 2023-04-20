The Paralympics TikTok Account Is Accused Of Mocking Athletes & They Say They're Just 'Edgy'
“Can you post reels of actually respecting athletes?”
The Paralympics Games' official TikTok account has blown up recently with several jokey reaction videos featuring its athletes, but many are not appreciating the meme-like tone that it's taking toward the athletes involved.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The account, which boasts over 3.3 million followers, showcases highlight reels of athletes participating in various sports during the Paralympics, a multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities or intellectual impairments.
The videos often feature popular sounds and memes, such as “bop it” and “do a flip,” coupled with footage of athletes stumbling, falling or tripping. Some of the videos have earned millions of views, but the reactions have been pretty mixed.
One of the most viral videos posted by the Paralympics account is one featuring Australian cyclist Darren Hicks, who previously had his right leg amputated.
The video shows Hicks winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but it's is paired with the song Follow The Leader by Rumba Del Sol. The lyrics of the song say “left, right” repeatedly, but for the sake of the video they've been edited to feature only the part that says “left,” highlight the fact that he’s missing his right leg.
The video has over 40 million views and many commenters are shocked that it was ever posted at all.
One person under the video commented, “I had to double check if this was the verified Paralympics account.”
Another wrote, “The audio pls.”
Others joined in on the joke and went along with it.
One user wrote: “He doesn’t ride with both legs, he rides with what's left.”
Meanwhile, another person called the Paralympics TikTok “Literally the best account on this app.”
The account posted similar videos featuring Paralympic athletes from all sports and countries, including athletes such as Laurrita Onye during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis and Paralympic ping pong player Abdullah Öztürk.
Although some find the content funny, many people are accusing the Paralympics' social media team of disrespecting the athletes.
Critics have expressed their disappointment with the account's contents, highlighting that it fails to acknowledge the accomplishments of the athletes it features. Some have taken to social media to voice their concerns, with one person asking under one of the videos: “Can you post reels of actually respecting athletes?”
Another person under the video of Abdullah Öztürk wrote, “can’t help but feel that this entire account is making fun of these incredible athletes. many of us would love to hear their stories.”
One person asked, “Is your HR team on vacation?”
A spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee told NBC News that the account is managed by a Paralympian. They said the account aims to educate an audience less familiar with Paralympic sports and that they keep close tabs on the posts. They added that the account allows them to engage with younger audiences and promotes social inclusion.
“We have created a strong following through edgy and unique content that allows us to educate an audience who might be less aware of Paralympic sport and the achievements of our athletes,” the spokesperson said in an email statement to NBC News.
“We appreciate that not everyone will like the content, and sometimes we don’t get it right, but we do closely monitor posts and always converse in reactions to them. Importantly, we find that the account allows us to positively engage with younger fans about the power of Para sport as a tool for driving social inclusion.”
Narcity reached out to Hicks, Onye and Canadian Collin Cameron Ply about the videos but did not hear back as of press time.
However, Hicks and Brazillian boccia bronze medallist Andre Ramos did share their thoughts with NBC News, saying they think the videos are a net positive.
“I don’t feel like they are mocking me, rather just using a song which uses the word left, and I happen to be peddling with only my left leg,” Hicks said.
Ramos added that he's not offended by the videos, and the account highlights how people with disabilities can overcome challenges.