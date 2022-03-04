A City In BC Might Be Changing Its Name After A First Nation Raised Concerns Over Its History
A new name hasn't been decided yet.
A city in B.C. is considering changing its name after a local First Nations community raised concerns about its history.
City staff in Powell River are working with Tla’amin Nation officials and residents to gather the public's feedback on a possible name change.
The Tla’amin Nation made a request to the City of Powell River to consider the change due to a man named Israel Powell.
According to a statement released by the City, Powell was superintendent of Indian affairs for B.C. from 1872 to 1899, during which time he "pursued policies meant to assimilate Indigenous Peoples into Canadian society."
These included "the implementation of residential schools, banning of the potlatch, and removing ceremonial objects from communities."
"The impacts of these policies, such as loss of land, language, culture, and family ties for Tla’amin people, are still felt today," the City said.
The City specified that City Council will make the decision on the name change and that no new name has been decided yet. The council will consider public input as well as recommendations from the Joint Working Group, a committee that includes Tla’amin Nation elected officials.
They also said in the statement that Israel Powell was not involved with the founding of the mill or the town and that there is no record of him visiting Powell River.
There is now an online survey open until March 25 on the City's website where people can voice their opinion. The City also said there will be "a variety of public activities" this spring to discuss and share info about the history of the city.
The City encouraged residents to send letters to the mayor and City Council with their viewpoints.