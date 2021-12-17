7 Incredible New Events & Attractions Around Ottawa To Look Forward To In 2022
Add these to your bucket list! 🎉
It is time to get excited as there is so much to look forward to in 2022. There are so many incredible new events and attractions around Ottawa that have already been announced.
From music concerts, zip lines and a new dazzling Beyond Monet exhibit, we have everything you'll want to add to your bucket list.
Peak To Peak Zipline
Price: TBA
When: Summer 2022
Address: 300 Chem. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Camp Fortune will have three new ziplines totalling 1,385 metres in length and will give you a bird's eye view of Gatineau Park.
Beyond Monet
Price: TBA
When: Late spring to summer 2022 (exact dates TBA)
Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you loved Beyond Van Gogh, there is a new immersive art exhibit you won't want to miss where you can explore the art of Claude Monet.
Hamilton Musical
Price: From $91.50
When: January 4 - July 31, 2022
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can watch Hamilton, the popular musical with amazing songs.
Tesasini Park
Price: Free
When: TBA
Address: Tesasini Park, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a dreamy spot to soak up the sunshine and read a book next to the water, you'll be able to relax at the new Tesasini Park. It will be located on the north shore of the Ottawa River, next to the Chaudières Bridge.
Justin Bieber Justice Tour
Price: $118.35+ per person
When: March 28, 2022
Address: 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Grammy Award-winning star Justin Bieber will stop in Ottawa as part of his Justin Bieber Justice Tour.
Chief William Commanda Bridge
Price: Free
When: Fall 2022
Address: Chief William Commanda Bridge, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The former Prince of Wales Bridge will be a new pedestrian walking path and cycling route connecting Ottawa to Gatineau.
Avril Lavigne Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour
Price: $50.50+ per person
When: May 9, 2022
Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for some major nostalgia, as Avril Lavigne is coming to Ottawa as part of her Canada tour.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.