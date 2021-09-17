Trending Tags

Beyond Monet Is Coming To Ottawa & You'll Get To Explore An Enchanted Garden

It's one of the largest immersive experiences in Canada. 😍

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

A new immersive exhibit, Beyond Monet, is coming to Ottawa in 2022.

Brought to you by the same team behind Beyond Van Gogh, the show will launch next spring at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

Justin Paquin, co-producer and director of Live, Paquin Entertainment Group, says, "Beyond Monet spans thousands of square feet, making it one of the largest immersive experiences in Canada."

Inside there are 400 works to explore, including an infinity room inspired by the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris.

Exploring the projected artworks, you'll feel like you've stepped into Claude Monet's famous paintings like Water Lilies.

Tickets for the event will be available for sale soon, and you can register online for updates.

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

Price: TBA

When: Spring to summer 2022 (exact dates TBA)

Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The dazzling one-of-a-kind show spans 50,000 square feet show will take your breath away.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

A Monet Exhibit With A Magical Light Show Is Opening In Toronto & Here’s A First Look (PHOTOS)

It's Canada's largest immersive experience.

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Beyond Monet is coming to Toronto, and you can see over 400 depictions of Monet's art dance around you in a display of colour and light at Canada's largest immersive exhibit.

The exhibit will open on August 12 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where you will be able to move through three sections and experience a visual depiction of Monet's work.

Keep Reading Show less