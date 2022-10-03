6 Celebrities You Might Bump Into In Toronto This Fall
These folks could be strolling along the 6ix's streets.
If you couldn't attend TIFF this year and spot 31 celebs like this kid, fret not. There are still plenty of opportunities to run in to stars in Toronto this fall.
Granted, tracking them down might be a bit trickier.
Karl Urban
Toronto will be getting 'diabolical' this fall, thanks to the return of Billy Butcher and the rest of the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys. According to Urban's Instagram, the show has been shooting for around five weeks, which means there's a good chance some lucky pedestrian has already bumped into him in the 6ix. Keep an eye out!
Erin Moriarty
Erin Moriarty, who kicks patriarchal butt as Starlight in The Boys, will also be hanging around TO until the show finishes filming its fourth season this year.
LaKeith Stanfield
This actor's known for his acclaimed performances in Sorry To Bother You, Get Out, Knives Out and Uncut Gems. He's currently in Toronto filming for Apple TV+'s The Changeling, a drama series adaptation of Victor LaValle's book of the same name.
Lizzo
"It's about damn time!" For Lizzo to be in Toronto. Get it? The singer and flutist will be in the 6ix this Friday for a performance at Scotiabank Arena. The window to spot her strolling around is slim, but hey, you never know!
Rebecca Romijn
The former X-Men star and early 2000s icon will be in Toronto this fall, filming season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Abigail Breslin
The Zombielandstar will be in the 416 filming Accused, an upcoming crime anthology series where viewers are taken on the journey of the defendant.
With more events being lineup up for fall 2022, our list could certainly witness some additions in October. Bookmark this in case you want to match (or better) the aforementioned 12-year-old's tally.