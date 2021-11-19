Trending Tags

Toronto’s New Concert Venue ‘History’ Just Opened & You Could Win Tickets

Who have you been waiting to see?

@angelaaaxo | Instagram, @historytoronto | Instagram

Whether you live for concerts or you're a huge sports fan, there's no doubt you've been deprived of seeing your favourite team or performer live. It's been a minute, but don't worry. Fan experiences are making a comeback at Toronto's newest concert venue, History.

Located in the Beaches, History can hold up to 2,500 people. It features lavish VIP spaces, box suites, a standing arena, several bars and a top-notch audiovisual system.

To celebrate its opening (and the return of in-person music events), Rogers Moments is launching an exclusive contest.

Through its sponsorship of Live Nation, Rogers Moments can help you unlock exclusive access to some of the city's biggest and best concerts at History. And now, one grand prize winner will win two tickets to the concert of their choice at this state-of-the-art venue.

As music fans know, it can be hard to score good seats to see your faves. This is your chance to win the tickets of your dreams.

All you have to do is enter your details for a chance to win. From there, the site will direct you to a page where you'll immediately find out if you're a winner.

If you win the grand prize, you'll get to choose from History's lineup of shows where you and your friends can have a good time among the other hyped-up music fans you've missed.

Win Tickets To The Concert Of Your Choice At History

When: Enter the contest online until 9:00 PM (ET) on December 8, 2021

Address: 1663 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Details: Rogers Moments is giving music fans the chance to win two tickets to a concert of their choice at Toronto's newest venue, History.

For the chance to win two tickets to an unforgettable live performance at Toronto's new concert venue, History, exclusively from Rogers Moments, enter now. To learn more about the contest, check out the rules and regulations.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

