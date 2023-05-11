Drake Could Be Making A Remix Of A Popular Bollywood Song & People Are Losing It (VIDEO)
"Y’all ain’t ready."
Drake is making headlines once again, but this time for his potential venture into the world of Bollywood music.
The Toronto rapper has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular Indian song "Patakha Guddi," originally featured in the 2014 Bollywood film "Highway."
The song, produced by the Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, features the magnetic voices of The Nooran Sisters, a devotional Sufi singing duo from Punjab, India.
In a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network, Jyoti Nooran, one-half of The Nooran Sisters, confirmed that Drake has bought the rights to the song and is currently working on a remix in India.
"Drake bought the song, so we'll see what he does," she said in the interview. "He's made a second dub of it in India."
"Patakha Guddi" is a fiery song about freedom that urges young women to live carefree and adventurous lives. It also has an infectious beat.
Drake fans know that the rapper has a history of exploring different cultures in his music, from Dancehall to Afro beats to Spanish music. And now, it looks like he's adding Bollywood to his repertoire.
Many fans have responded with a lot of enthusiasm to the news.
"Drake Thanos Graham is coming to take over Bollywood; y’all ain’t ready," someone wrote on Twitter.
"Drake bought a Bollywood song. He gets in this genre, he will extend his career by 10 more years," another person wrote on the platform.
"DRAKE BOUGHT PATAKHA GUDDI FROM THE NOORAN SISTERS?" another person wrote on Twitter.
However, many others were quick to point out that A.R. Rahman is already a pretty big name attached to the song, who's best known in the side of the world for his work on "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire, which received an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009.
"They have worked with A.R. RAHMAN. Drake ain't making Patakha Gudi any better," one person commented on BBC Asian Network's Instagram, where the news originally broke.
When asked about her thoughts on Drake's involvement in the remix, Jyoti replied, "It doesn't really make a difference to me," a response that elicited a lot of amusement online.
"I loved her response 🤣," a top liked comment on BBC Asian Network's video read.
\u201cThe way the BBC reporter asked one of the Nooran sisters how does she feel about Drake sampling her song 'Patakha Gudi' and she said she doesn't care \ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80 love that for her.\u201d— Khush (Taylor's version). (@Khush (Taylor's version).) 1683668333
Drake hasn't publically confirmed the news yet, but Jyoti suggested the song could drop sooner rather than later.
"We're doing the mixing; it should be out soon," she said.