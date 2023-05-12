drake

Drake's New Nike Loungewear Line Is Out & People Can't Believe The Price Of The Socks

"Do I get direct access to the private jet too?"

Air Drake Patch Socks. Right: Drake smiling.

Drake and Nike have just released their latest collaboration, a loungewear line called Air Drake. But many fans are not happy about the prices.

The new collection is under their NOCTA brand and features tracksuits, hoodies and pants inspired by the artist's private jet, all adorned with the NOCTA logo and Drake's signature owl icon.

Despite the excitement surrounding the release, fans were quick to criticize the exorbitant price tags on the items.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the high prices, but people were especially amazed at the price of NOCTA's socks, priced at $568.41 ($420 USD).

The collection, now available on the Drake Related website, features a variety of sky-blue pieces that match and were inspired by the rapper's jet, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

But with a $186.69 price tag for fleece sweatpants, a $277.91 hoodie reading "If you're reading this, we left," and a $1,847.44 eye mask, it's no wonder fans are feeling sticker shock.

The collection also includes two versions of a blanket and a sky-blue hooded robe that both retail for over 5k a piece!

The price point has sparked expressing frustration about the potentially tone-deaf markups, especially when many young people are facing financial struggles.

"Y'all get rich and forget we're struggling with real issues," one person on Twitter wrote.

While Champagne Papi's loungewear line is meant to provide customers with a "first-class anywhere you sit" experience, some of the items are more expensive than the actual first-class fare for many flights.

Despite the backlash, it seems Drake fans are still willing to splurge on the luxury loungewear, given that some items, like the eye-watering $277.91 hoodie, are already sold out.

