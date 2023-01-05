Redditors Are Debating Who The Most Iconic Canadian Is & There Are Clear Favourites
Who is the top Canuck?
Our world has seen its fair share of iconic, world-changing, and famous Canadians.
A recent post on Reddit has shown just how fierce the competition is for the title of most iconic Canuck, with so many incredible contenders.
On January 4, a Reddit user posted the question "Who is the most iconic Canadian?" on the website's popular "AskReddit" page — a community where users ask the audience of the site questions to stir conversations.
The post has garnered over 1,300 upvotes as well as nearly 3,000 replies, all debating over who is worthy of the distinction.
As of this writing, the top answer in the discussion lists none other than Terry Fox as our nation's most iconic son.
Not only did this comment get a lot of praise from fellow Canadians, but Americans also popped in adding that the discussion of Fox's legacy is "the best thing [they] have ever seen on Reddit."
Other answers were less serious though. One user named "The North American House Hippo" as one of the top Canadians, getting over 1,000 upvotes.
This is, of course, a reference to the iconic ad from the '90s and 2000s about how you shouldn't believe everything you see on TV.
And it wouldn't be a list of top Canadians if Wayne Gretzky wasn't mentioned.
There was a lot of discussion about how uncontroversial of a "best player" he is, with one user saying that "his all-time points record alone is considered an unbreakable record unanimously."
Others who got mentioned include the now-deceased host of Jeopardy!Alex Trebek and the co-discoverer of insulin Sir Frederick Banting.
Other users pointed to the iconic comedian and actor John Candy as a contender, while others stated that celebrity interviewer Nardwuar The Human Serviette should be in the running.
Some truly iconic fictional Canadians also got mentioned such as Robin Sparkles from How I Met Your Mother, Red Green from The Red Green Show and J-Roc from The Trailer Park Boys.
However, no matter who you think should take the crown, it is undeniable that there are some truly amazing Canadians who have impacted the Great White North, and the rest of the world.
