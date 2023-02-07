Fans Lined Up To Meet Pamela Anderson In Toronto & Some Waited All Day
Someone even brought their dog!
Pamela Anderson was met by hundreds of fans and even a handsomely dressed pup at her Toronto book signing.
The author and actress hosted a book signing at Indigo inside the Eaton Centre at 7 p.m. on February 6 for her new memoir. Love, Pamela.
She teased her signing in an Instagram story last week, and her Toronto fans definitely showed up and out with a lineup circling the top floor of Indigo, with some fans waiting all day just to meet her.
\u201cFans lined up around Indigo\u2019s top floor to meet Pamela Anderson for her Toronto book signing on Monday night!\u201d— Brooke Houghton (@Brooke Houghton) 1675789420
Fans Ashlee Micks and Paige Alexandria told Narcity they drove up from Burlington at around 8 a.m. on Monday to secure their wristbands for the event and that they waited a total of 10 hours to meet Anderson.
"We got here at 9 a.m. to wait in line to get our wristbands in order to get in line again at 5 p.m. to see here at 7 p.m.," said Micks. "I have been the biggest fan of hers since I was a little girl."
Anderson shared a sweet moment from the book signing to her Instagram on February 7 of a fan introducing their bulldog to Pamela wearing a spiffy blue bow tie.
Pamela Anderson greeting a dog at her Toronto book signing.@pamelaanderson | Instagram
In her caption, Anderson praised the dog's outfit, writing, "He got all dressed up!!"
Anderson shared another video on her Instagram story of her waving goodbye to the crowd as someone screamed out, "You're such a bad b*tch!" with the caption, "Thank you! I love you all."
Anderson will be in Toronto Tuesday night for a screening of her documentary Pamela, A Love Story at TIFF Bell Lightbox.