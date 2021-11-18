Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

The First 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer Just Dropped & It's A Total Skeevy '90s Fest (VIDEO)

Seth Rogen in a bad mullet? Yes please!

The First 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer Just Dropped & It's A Total Skeevy '90s Fest (VIDEO)
Hulu | YouTube

Place your bets now — the new Pam & Tommy trailer just dropped and it looks ready to clean up every hair and makeup award it's eligible for!

Its two main stars — Lily James and Sebastian Stan — look totally unrecognizable in their roles, and even Seth Rogen gets in on the action with one of the skeeviest mullets we've ever seen.

The series is based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, which was stolen and leaked in 1995 and ended up exploding around the world via the internet.

Lily James plays the Canadian model and actress Anderson, while Sebastian Stan plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and Seth Rogen plays their disgruntled former employee Rand Gauthier who stole and ultimately leaks the tape.

The trailer alone is a total '90s fest, with awful hairstyles (shoutout to Nick Offerman), Baywatch scenes and old-school computers and monitors, and more than a few of the characters act as morally reprehensible as they look.

Anyone looking to dive in to the nostalgia and intrigue can do so when the series premieres on Hulu on February 2, 2022!

From Your Site Articles

Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen Had Perfect Reactions To Paul Rudd Being 'The Sexiest Man Alive'

"No arguments here."

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @sethrogen | Instagram

Paul Rudd was recently named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine and two famous Canadians had the best reactions to the news.

On Wednesday, November 10, Vancouver-natives Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen took to social media to congratulate the American celeb, and in Reynolds' case, gently troll him.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Just Unveiled One Of His Expensive Vases & It Looks Like A 'Squid Game' Challenge

DON'T BREAK THE VASE!

@sethrogen | Instagram

Seth Rogen's latest vase reveal looks like something straight out of the Netflix show Squid Game.

The Vancouver-born comedian and actor has a new pot hobby (not weed this time), and one of his vases was recently auctioned off for $12,000, according to CTV.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Wants To Trade One Of His Vases For A Canucks Diwali Jersey & It's All So Random

The jersey is designed by a local South Asian artist.

Canucks | Twitter, @sethrogen| Instagram

Seth Rogen is never shy about getting involved with his hometown of Vancouver, and just showed just how much he loves his local team.

Rob Williams tweeted a photo of a new Canucks jersey the team will be repping at warm-up, designed with a local artist, Jag Nagra.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Goes To These Places When He Visits Home & People In Vancouver Will Know Them

Our friendly neighbourhood celebrity.

Netflix, @sethrogen | Instagram

Seth Rogen is one of those celebrities who doesn't shy away from where he came from. He's Vancouver proud!

If you've read his book, Yearbook, or watched the first episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, it's obvious he stays connected to his Canadian roots.

Keep Reading Show less