The First 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer Just Dropped & It's A Total Skeevy '90s Fest (VIDEO)
Seth Rogen in a bad mullet? Yes please!
Place your bets now — the new Pam & Tommy trailer just dropped and it looks ready to clean up every hair and makeup award it's eligible for!
Its two main stars — Lily James and Sebastian Stan — look totally unrecognizable in their roles, and even Seth Rogen gets in on the action with one of the skeeviest mullets we've ever seen.
The series is based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, which was stolen and leaked in 1995 and ended up exploding around the world via the internet.
Lily James plays the Canadian model and actress Anderson, while Sebastian Stan plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and Seth Rogen plays their disgruntled former employee Rand Gauthier who stole and ultimately leaks the tape.
The trailer alone is a total '90s fest, with awful hairstyles (shoutout to Nick Offerman), Baywatch scenes and old-school computers and monitors, and more than a few of the characters act as morally reprehensible as they look.
Anyone looking to dive in to the nostalgia and intrigue can do so when the series premieres on Hulu on February 2, 2022!