This Ontario Park Has Long Stretches Of Sandy Shores & A Magical Boardwalk Trail

Relax by a blue water bay.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Clear blue waters on a sandy beach in Ontario. Right: Forested boardwalk hiking trail.

@trails_fur_tails | Instagram, @_overly_obsessive_ | Instagram

If you love to be by the water all summer long you should add a visit to Blue Lake Provincial Park to your Ontario bucket list. Known for its sandy stretch of beach and crystal blue waters you can spend the day pretending you're on a tropical vacation.

The beach curves around the quiet bay that is Blue Lake, hidden by a stretch of forest that you can also hike through. One of four hiking trails in the park is a picturesque boardwalk through a magical forested area.

Trees are scattered near the beach where you can find shady areas to rest and even hang up a hammock. A buoy line out in the lake blocks off a designated area for safe swimming. Feel free to bring your kayak or canoe for a calm blue water paddle.

The beach is also an excellent area for sunset viewing. From fiery orange scenes to light pink skies you can enjoy a golden hour with the sun going to sleep over the lake.

The Spruce Fen Boardwalk Trail is an easy one-kilometre pathway where you can enjoy more of the park as you wander through nature and read information boards. You may even spot a beaver.

Beyond sand, water and forests, the park features a variety of beautiful terrain. You can spot Blue Lake Crag, a 25-metre high rock face, from the water. The Boulder Ridge Trail, another relatively short and easy hike, features some of these unique natural elements. You'll walk through a forest, onto a rocky ridge and over sands.

Blue Lake Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: 1722 ON-647, Vermilion Bay, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend a quiet day swimming in a clear blue water lake, hiking unique trails and relaxing on sandy shores.

