This Sandy Beach Near Ontario Looks Like A Tropical Getaway With Palm Tree Umbrellas
There's an inflatable waterpark too!
There is still plenty of summer left for a beach town road trip and this sandy shore in Quebec looks like you've jetted off to Mexico.
You'll find the tropical destination of Saint-Zotique Beach about two hours from Ottawa. There are blue water views to admire as you relax under a dried palm tree umbrella or pedal boat out from the shore.
The beach also has an inflatable waterpark where you can splash around and challenge your friends on 30 different buoyant structures.
You'll think you've flown to a beach resort as you enjoy wooden lounge chairs and tropical umbrellas scattered across the shore. You can fuel yourself with a treat from weekend food trucks or an ice cream hut.
A row of bright yellow pedal boats line the water's edge and you can rent a two-person boat for $15 an hour and a four-person one for $25 per hour. The beach also offers kayaks and stand-up paddle boards to rent.
You've probably heard of water polo but what about Stand Up Paddle Polo? There is a floating SUP Polo area blocked off near the waterpark that can be rented for $8 per hour for adults or $20 an hour for a three-person team. Good luck trying to stay balanced.
There are large and small charcoal BBQs to rent as well as beach balls, frisbees and life vests, so you don't need to worry about packing too much.
Access to this sandy beach is $12 per adult and the beach recommends that you book online in advance. Once capacity is reached no more tickets are sold at the entrance. The waterpark admission is an additional fee of $12 per adult.
There are a bunch of events and festivals you can look forward to on the beach as well. There is a moonlit yoga class on August 12 and a regional grill festival on August 20.
Saint-Zotique Beach
Price: $12 per person
When: Until September 5, 2022
Address: 105 81e Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can relax on a sandy beach that feels like you're in Mexico and it's full of water activities including an inflatable waterpark and paddle board rentals.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.