waterparks

A Massive Inflatable Water Park Is Opening Near Halifax & You Can Bounce On A 50-ft Unicorn

The park is everything you ever dreamed of as a kid!

Trending Staff Writer
Splashifax water park in Nova Scotia. Right: A person sits in front of a sign for Splashifax.

Splashifax water park in Nova Scotia. Right: A person sits in front of a sign for Splashifax.

@splashifax | Instagram, @_tropicalbrie | Instagram

If you want to slip, slide and splash around this summer, you're in the right place. A huge inflatable water park near Halifax is reopening soon and you can bounce on a massive unicorn floaty!

Splashifax is a floating water park where you can swim around, take a drop, or try out different obstacles on Little Lake near Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, just over an hour from Halifax.

The park, which opened for the first time last year, is reopening for the season on July 15, 2022.

This year, it will be even bigger, organizers tell Narcity.

There will be new features like a 16-foot-tall action tower with a jumping pillow, a ball obstacle like the kind on Wipeout and a human-sized hamster wheel in addition to returning elements like a Theodore Too Tugboat inflatable for "young adventurers."

The park is also home to a 50-foot-tall inflatable unicorn, which is said to be the largest in the world. Those brave enough can jump off the back of the unicorn for a 20-foot-fall into the water.

To visit the park, you can book a space in one of three two-hour timeslots between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It’s recommended that, among other things, you bring a towel, water shoes, a hat and sunglasses and marine-friendly sunscreen when you go. And don’t forget that swimsuit, of course!

If you’re worried about the lake being cold, don’t be. According to the park’s organizers, the water is expected to be "quite warm," making for a refreshing way to splish and splash around this summer.

Splashifax

The unicorn inflatable at Splashifax.

The unicorn inflatable at Splashifax.

Courtesy of Splashifax

Price: $28+ per person

When: Opening July 15, 2022

Address: 28 E. Hebb Ln., Wileville, NS

Why You Need To Go: You can jump off of a massive pool-floaty-style unicorn, challenge yourself to obstacles and bounce around on this floating water park near Halifax.

Website

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

