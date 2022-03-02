6 Natural Lazy Rivers In Florida That Are Perfect For Floating The Stress Away
Lazy rivers are everywhere, but the best natural ones happen to be located near you, in Florida!
When Mother Nature herself is telling you to slow down and float along on a quiet, pristine natural river, it’s hard to think of being lazy as a bad thing.
There are tons of great places to get away for the weekend or a quick day trip around Florida, but none quite embody the idea of well-earned laziness than actual, natural-forming lazy rivers.
So, grab your inner tube and pool floaties and prepare for a ride on one of Florida’s many natural lazy rivers.
Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 7450 NE. 60th St., High Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: Gilchrist might be a 2.5-hour road trip from Orlando, but those crystal-clear waters are totally worth it. As a second magnitude spring, it’s considered one of the clearest in the state, and it runs about a quarter of a mile into the Santa Fe River.
Kelly Park/Rock Springs Run
Price: $5 per vehicle
Address: 400 E Kelly Park Rd Apopka, FL
Why You Need To Go: A quick 40-minute drive from Orlando, Rock Springs Run is about 25 minutes of downstream floating paradise. There are plenty of spots to snorkel, swim, and stop to admire the stunning views that make you feel like you’re in the middle of the Amazon.
Rainbow Springs State Park
Price: $2 per person. You must call for the tubing prices.
Address: 10830 SW 180th Ave Rd., Dunnellon, FL
Why You Need To Go: Snorkel, swim, kayak, canoe—nothing beats lazying about in an inner tube down this 2-hour river float at Rainbow Springs. You can bring your own or rent one.
Ichetucknee Springs State Park
Price: I$6 per vehicle
Address: 12087 SW US Hwy 27, Fort White, FL
Why You Need To Go: Along with being a hotspot for manatee sightings, the Ichetucknee Springs State Park is connected to the 6-mile long Ichetucknee River, so you can float for hours downstream while soaking in the sights of Florida’s flora and fauna.
Blue Springs State Park
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 2100 W French Ave., Orange City, FL
Why You Need To Go: Blue Springs is known to be a great place to snorkel and scuba dive, but if you’re looking for a more leisurely activity, we won’t judge. You can rent a tube or bring your own and float along with this gem on the St. John’s River. All water activities are suspended during manatee season.
Ginnie Springs
Price: $15-20
Address: 7300 Ginnie Springs Rd., High Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: Home to the famous Devil’s Eye, an eerie underwater hole that you can actually scuba dive in, Ginnie Springs is also the perfect spot to float and paddle. Where the spring meets the Santa Fe River and the waters change from clear blue to deep amber is an especially beautiful spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 19, 2020.
- 6 Natural Lazy Rivers In Michigan That Are The Perfect Summer Day ... ›
- 7 Lazy Rivers In Arizona You Need To Visit With Friends - Narcity ›
- 6 Natural Lazy Rivers In Texas To Have A Spring Break Retreat ... ›
- 6 Natural Lazy Rivers In Alabama That Are Super A Relaxing ... ›
- You Can Float For Hours Down This Natural Lazy River In Florida - Narcity ›
- This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans - Narcity ›