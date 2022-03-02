Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lazy rivers

6 Natural Lazy Rivers In Florida That Are Perfect For Floating The Stress Away

Just keep floating, just keep floating.
​Ginnie Springs is one of the most popular spots for river tubing in Florida.

Ginnie Springs is one of the most popular spots for river tubing in Florida.

@gretchen_smith | Instagram, @julianmesamolano | Instagram

Lazy rivers are everywhere, but the best natural ones happen to be located near you, in Florida!

When Mother Nature herself is telling you to slow down and float along on a quiet, pristine natural river, it’s hard to think of being lazy as a bad thing.

There are tons of great places to get away for the weekend or a quick day trip around Florida, but none quite embody the idea of well-earned laziness than actual, natural-forming lazy rivers.

So, grab your inner tube and pool floaties and prepare for a ride on one of Florida’s many natural lazy rivers.

Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park

Price: $6 per vehicle

Address: 7450 NE. 60th St., High Springs, FL

Why You Need To Go: Gilchrist might be a 2.5-hour road trip from Orlando, but those crystal-clear waters are totally worth it. As a second magnitude spring, it’s considered one of the clearest in the state, and it runs about a quarter of a mile into the Santa Fe River.

Website

Kelly Park/Rock Springs Run

Price: $5 per vehicle

Address: 400 E Kelly Park Rd Apopka, FL

Why You Need To Go: A quick 40-minute drive from Orlando, Rock Springs Run is about 25 minutes of downstream floating paradise. There are plenty of spots to snorkel, swim, and stop to admire the stunning views that make you feel like you’re in the middle of the Amazon.

Website

Rainbow Springs State Park

Price: $2 per person. You must call for the tubing prices.

Address: 10830 SW 180th Ave Rd., Dunnellon, FL

Why You Need To Go: Snorkel, swim, kayak, canoe—nothing beats lazying about in an inner tube down this 2-hour river float at Rainbow Springs. You can bring your own or rent one.

Website

Ichetucknee Springs State Park

Price: I$6 per vehicle

Address: 12087 SW US Hwy 27, Fort White, FL

Why You Need To Go: Along with being a hotspot for manatee sightings, the Ichetucknee Springs State Park is connected to the 6-mile long Ichetucknee River, so you can float for hours downstream while soaking in the sights of Florida’s flora and fauna.

Website

Blue Springs State Park

Price: $6 per vehicle

Address: 2100 W French Ave., Orange City, FL

Why You Need To Go: Blue Springs is known to be a great place to snorkel and scuba dive, but if you’re looking for a more leisurely activity, we won’t judge. You can rent a tube or bring your own and float along with this gem on the St. John’s River. All water activities are suspended during manatee season.

Website

Ginnie Springs

Price: $15-20

Address: 7300 Ginnie Springs Rd., High Springs, FL

Why You Need To Go: Home to the famous Devil’s Eye, an eerie underwater hole that you can actually scuba dive in, Ginnie Springs is also the perfect spot to float and paddle. Where the spring meets the Santa Fe River and the waters change from clear blue to deep amber is an especially beautiful spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 19, 2020.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lazy rivers

You & Your Friends Can Rent This Arizona Mansion With A Lazy River For Cheap

There's even a basketball court. 🏀

This insane Pool House Airbnb is without a doubt one of the most sought-after spots in Scottsdale.

Airbnb,Airbnb

What if you were told you could indulge in a relaxing, resort-style experience without having to deal with all the tourists and crowds? Contrary to popular belief, it's possible and it's more affordable than you might think. One of the most spectacular mansions for rent in Arizona boasts extraordinary features, including an actual lazy river.

This insane Pool House Airbnb is without a doubt one of the most sought-after spots in Scottsdale. All seven bedrooms and five bathrooms are spacious enough for you and a huge group of friends. Since there's a three-night minimum stay, you can plan a weekend trip here.

Keep ReadingShow less
lazy rivers

You Can Camp For Only $30 A Night At This Amazon-Like Jungle Oasis In Florida

Wake up to sounds of nature!

King's Landing is a popular ''nature theme park'' located on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run in Central Florida.

@islesurfandsup | Instagram, @kingslandingfl | Instagram

With so many amazing bucket list-worthy places in Florida, it's hard to pick which spots you want to hit first! We've got another one to add now with one of the most amazing camping experiences in an incredible Amazon rainforest-like getaway.

King's Landing is a popular ''nature theme park'' located on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run in Central Florida. The most popular attraction is the kayak experience (details here!), but there are other ways to enjoy the water, like on a canoe or paddleboard.

Keep ReadingShow less
lazy rivers

You Will Feel Like You're In The Amazon While Kayaking Down This Lazy River In Florida

The jungle awaits.

King's Landing is a river-run adventure experience with the best outdoor landscape and pristine waters for your bucket list.

@John Moran | Instagram, @astevens613 | Instagram

If you are looking for a different ecosystem with great photo opportunities, this lazy river in Florida offers the perfect adventure spot and Instagram-worthy shots. King's Landing is a river-run adventure experience with the best outdoor landscape and pristine waters for your bucket list.

There are plenty of things to do at this emerald water attraction on the Wekiva River and Rocks Springs Run, located in Central Florida.

Keep ReadingShow less
lazy rivers

This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans

This place is stunning

The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State.

@thunderoaks | Instagram, @blackcreekcanoe | Instagram

Louisiana is home to some of the most beautiful sights in the country, with incredible historic landmarks and stretches of beaches to mystical swamps and national forests. However, sometimes taking a road trip out of your state is exactly what you need to have a refreshing weekend adventure. Heading over to Mississippi is never a bad idea, and the perfect place to visit is this black water river a short road trip from New Orleans.

The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State. The wilderness area is a stunning spot to explore any time of the year but it's even better when it's warm enough to navigate its waters.

Keep ReadingShow less