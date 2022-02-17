This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans
This place is stunning
Louisiana is home to some of the most beautiful sights in the country, with incredible historic landmarks and stretches of beaches to mystical swamps and national forests. However, sometimes taking a road trip out of your state is exactly what you need to have a refreshing weekend adventure. Heading over to Mississippi is never a bad idea, and the perfect place to visit is this black water river a short road trip from New Orleans.
The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State. The wilderness area is a stunning spot to explore any time of the year but it's even better when it's warm enough to navigate its waters.
You can find it within the De Soto National Forest, which is Mississippi's largest area of wilderness. The water is the most defining feature of this area, hence its name.
The river is a dark caramel color that is nearly black due to the decaying vegetation's release of tannic acid.
Taking a splash in the cool, black water is a truly memorable experience. However, lots of people prefer to head out in a different way.
You can rent a kayak or canoe to enjoy the area's sights and sounds from Black Creek Canoe Rental.
The establishment lies along the water of the wilderness area and helps visitors have the best time gliding through.
Seeing the uniquely black river is fun from the shore, but paddling down it will surely leave you with the best road trip memories ever.
Black Creek Wilderness is free to visit, making it the perfect place for a cheap and exciting day out. Renting a kayak or canoe will cost extra (between $30 & $55), but if you have your own, you're good to go!
Cars aren't allowed on-site, so it's best to verify if the trail is open before planning your visit.
If you're a hardcore nature lover and wish to make a whole weekend out of visiting the area, you can enjoy primitive camping here.
Black Creek Wilderness
Price: Free
Address: De Soto National Forest, Wiggins, MS
Why You Need To Go: You will have a blast heading out from your Louisiana home to see the coolest dark river and surrounding wilderness.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
