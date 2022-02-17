Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lazy rivers

This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans

This place is stunning

This Incredible Black River Is A 2-Hour Road Trip Away From New Orleans
thunderoaks | Instagramblackcreekcanoe | Instagram

Louisiana is home to some of the most beautiful sights in the country, with incredible historic landmarks and stretches of beaches to mystical swamps and national forests. However, sometimes taking a road trip out of your state is exactly what you need to have a refreshing weekend adventure. Heading over to Mississippi is never a bad idea, and the perfect place to visit is this black water river a short road trip from New Orleans.

The incredible Black Creek Wilderness is a 5,052-acre natural area in The Magnolia State. The wilderness area is a stunning spot to explore any time of the year but it's even better when it's warm enough to navigate its waters.

You can find it within the De Soto National Forest, which is Mississippi's largest area of wilderness. The water is the most defining feature of this area, hence its name.

The river is a dark caramel color that is nearly black due to the decaying vegetation's release of tannic acid.

Taking a splash in the cool, black water is a truly memorable experience. However, lots of people prefer to head out in a different way.

You can rent a kayak or canoe to enjoy the area's sights and sounds from Black Creek Canoe Rental.

The establishment lies along the water of the wilderness area and helps visitors have the best time gliding through.

Seeing the uniquely black river is fun from the shore, but paddling down it will surely leave you with the best road trip memories ever.

Black Creek Wilderness is free to visit, making it the perfect place for a cheap and exciting day out. Renting a kayak or canoe will cost extra (between $30 & $55), but if you have your own, you're good to go!

Cars aren't allowed on-site, so it's best to verify if the trail is open before planning your visit.

If you're a hardcore nature lover and wish to make a whole weekend out of visiting the area, you can enjoy primitive camping here.

Black Creek Wilderness

Price: Free

Address: De Soto National Forest, Wiggins, MS

Why You Need To Go: You will have a blast heading out from your Louisiana home to see the coolest dark river and surrounding wilderness.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 20, 2020.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

2 Of The Most Beautiful Road Trips On The Planet Are In Canada

Time to hit the road!

Vadim Petrov | Dreamstime, Jorge Saavedra | Unsplash

If you're dreaming of a road trip but you're not sure where to start, you're in luck. You actually don't need to look any further than the Great White North. Canada is home to two of the world's most beautiful road trips according to Goodbyecar per Travel Daily Media.

Apparently searches for "road trip" have been skyrocketing lately and there are ten extremely popular road trips when it comes to posts on Instagram. Not only are these routes picturesque and popular, but they're on either side of the country so you can pick your closest destination.

Keep ReadingShow less
fall activities in ontario

16 Road Trips Around Ontario That Will Give You The Most Spectacular Fall Views

Lookout towers, trestle bridges and all the cute boardwalks! 🍂
@jessiebowser | Instagram, @duanchunan | Instagram

Grab your cozy sweater and a latte to go, because we're going on an adventure! Autumn is just around the corner and we already can't wait to start planing cute fall road trips in Ontario. So if you're excited for the leaves to change colour, be sure to add these gorgeous spots to your bucket list ASAP.

Whether you want a bird's-eye view of colourful trees, or to surround yourself with perfectly plump pumpkins, this province has your back.

Keep ReadingShow less
northern lights

7 Canadian Spots That Have The Most Spectacular Northern Lights Views (PHOTOS)

These views are on our doorstep! 🤯
@discover_churchill | Instagram, Leonard Laub | Unsplash

Now, this is one for the bucket list. If you've ever dreamed of getting up close and personal with the aurora borealis, you'll be glad to know there are many places to see the northern lights in Canada. Some of the spots are way up north though, so you'll have to bundle up!

The aurora borealis is a stunning natural sight that lights up Canadian skies.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can Visit These 5 Enchanting National Parks In Florida For Free Next Week

Free breathtaking views? Sign us up!
drytortugasnps | Instagramgulfislandsnps | Instagram

The best things in life are free (we're lookin' at you free samples) and even better when that freeness involves an adventure. Those looking to save a little strain on the ol' wallet can explore these national parks in Florida for free this month. So grab bae, call a friend, or go on your own; no matter what you choose, you'll be happy you took advantage of this deal.

In an initiative to share the beauty of our environments that the U.S. National Park Service calls Fee Free Entrance Days, national parks across the country allow admission free entry to newcomers and frequent visitors alike on select days throughout the year.

Keep ReadingShow less