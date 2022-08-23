This Clear Blue Spring In Florida Is The Ultimate Day Trip & You Can Camp There
You can tube the sparkling waters and see the bottom of the spring! 😍
There's a sparkling clear blue spring in Central Florida that makes for the ultimate bucket list day trip or even an overnight stay.
It's called Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park and it's only about a 2.5-hour road trip north of Tampa as well as about 2 hours northwest of Orlando.
At this dreamy aqua adventure, you can go tubing, kayaking, and swimming. As you enjoy the serene reservoir, you can also look out for fish and turtles that call this place home.
It's a true holy ground of turquoise hues and you'll never want to leave. The natural wonder has so much clarity because it is a second-magnitude spring.
It produces over 44 million gallons of water a day that filters back out to a shallow spring about a quarter mile into the Santa Fe River. This process is what makes for translucent waters allowing you to see the sea floor.
Many like to dive down to the bottom of the big hole, while others set up camp and enjoy the sunset-draped views that fall behind the peaceful stream.
The park has 23 different campsites and 16 of them are for RV and tent camping and the other seven are only reserved for tents.
In order to secure your spot, you can go online to the Florida State Parks website or call.
It's the perfect peaceful escape from the city. Whether you make it a day trip or camp out the entire weekend adventure, you'll create everlasting memories with your friends and family.
Gilchrist Blue Spring State Park
Price: $6/vehicle
Address: 7450 NE. 60th St., High Springs, FL 32643
Why You Need To Go: Gilchrist Blue is considered one of the clearest in the state, and it's incredibly blue and beautiful. A true sunshine state paradise!
