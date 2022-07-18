You Can Flip Your Own Pancakes & Relax In 'Healing Waters' At This Florida Spring
It's a flippin' fun place to cool off in natural waters.
Natural Florida springs are a unique attraction in the Sunshine State and De Leon Springs State Park is the perfect place to spend the day, starting with breakfast, where you can flip your own pancakes.
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill is a restaurant located inside the park, and it's not your typical early morning eatery.
Here, you need to flip if you want to eat. The moment you arrive you will notice the Spanish moss surrounding the venue and an antique mill with vintage decor that calls for good old-fashioned pancakes.
Each table is equipped with a griddle and guests receive pitchers of homemade pancake batter with a stone ground mixture of five different flours. The foodie gets to pour their preferred pancake mix and flip it their way.
Guests can order blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, pecans, chocolate chips, apples, or apple sauce to create whatever sort of cuisine they want.
Also, the restaurant has sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, homemade bread and an assortment of other treats to accompany the fluffy meal.
When you've got a full belly, you can relax in the "healing waters" of the 72-degree De Leon Springs. You can cool off in the 18-inch to 30-foot depths of turquoise natural blues.
You have the option to canoe or kayak and paddle down Spring Garden Run into the Woodruff Federal Wildlife Refuge. This is a great place for birdwatching 212 species of birds.
There's also an option to tour the land by boat on The Fountain Of Youth Boat Tours.
This place is filled with rich Florida history and there's even a cypress tree there that is over 600 years old. It's a fun relaxing day outside and you can visit here year round.
De Leon Springs State Park
Price: $6/vehicle
Address: 601 Ponce de Leon Blvd., De Leon Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can visit sparkling blue natural waters and even enjoy a fun breakfast experience where you can flip your own pancakes at an Old Sugar Mill.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
