This Ontario Lazy River Is Lined With Over A Dozen Sandy Beaches & You Can Stop For A Swim
You can even get a private tube for your snacks!
You can have a beach day and go for a paddle at the same time by visiting this lazy river near Sudbury, Ontario. Boasting a long, winding river and endless sandy beaches, this secret summer destination is worth adding to your warm-weather plans.
Chillin' N Tubing is a lazy river experience located in Chelmsford. The attraction lets you take a relaxing trip down the shallow waters of the Vermilion River in special tubes that even come with drink holders.
The float isn't all you can look forward to. The route is lined with over 12 sandy beaches where you can stop for a swim along the way.
While there are a few deep pockets, the river is mostly shallow, so you can stand up at almost any point during the adventure.
The entire trip takes around two-and-a-half to four hours to complete, and you can even book a cooler tube and bring some snacks for the ride.
Other things you'll want to bring include life jackets, water bottles, sunscreen, a hat, and water shoes.
Reservations are available online and you must bring your own life jacket in order to take part in this lazy river adventure. Prices start at $28 per day per adult.
If you're looking for more places to float this summer, you can take a trip to the Elora Gorge, located just outside of Toronto. This river offers a thrilling tubing experience that takes you through ancient stone walls.
You can also tube through the "Canadian Amazon" at Big Creek this summer.
Chillin' N Tubing
Price: $28 per adult tube
Address: 5727 Nickel Offset Rd., Chelmsford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Float along this peaceful river, which is lined with tons of sandy beaches.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 27, 2021.