Ontario Has A Secret 'Canadian Amazon' & You Can Ride Tubes Through A Surreal Forest
You'll feel like you're in a "rainforest."
You don't have to go far to feel like you're in a rainforest this summer thanks to this Ontario tubing adventure. The province is home to the "Canadian Amazon" and you can paddle your way through lush, overhanging trees.
Big Creek is a unique watercourse located in Norfolk County. The area has been dubbed the "Canadian Amazon" due to its Carolinian climate and rare flora and fauna.
People floating in tubes on a river. Courtesy of @norfolktour | Instagram
You can enjoy this surreal landscape by paddling your way along the river. Grand River Rafting offers several experiences that take you through this lush natural wonder, including kayaking canoeing, and turbo tubing.
The turbo tubing takes you on a 9 kilometre adventure through dense trees that will have you feeling like you're in a rainforest. You can drift along in your tube for some of the route but paddling is required during the trip.
The company offers single and two-person kayaks which you can also ride down Big Creek. You can take in the sights of the vine-covered trees and unique plants as you float down the river.
All of the paddling experiences include a shuttle ride to the start point, a river map and orientation talk, safety equipment, and more.
You'll want to pack sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, snacks, and a few other items for your adventure. You'll also want to wear shoes that you don't mind getting wet.
The Big Creek experiences open June 10, 2023 and you can book your spot online. Grand River Rafting offers paddling adventures at other locations in the province including Paris and Guelph Lake.
If you're looking for a magical summer adventure then this paddling experience is worth adding to your bucket list.
Grand River Rafting Big Creek
Price: $39.99 + per trip
When: Opening June 10, 2023
Address: 157 Front Rd., Port Rowan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drift your way through Canada's "Amazon" with these paddling experiences.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
