NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Shot Back Up Yesterday & Here's Where The Cheapest Spots Will Be

Some folks will have it cheaper than others.

Toronto Staff Writer
Shell gas station

Shell gas station

Google Maps

Ontario gas prices dropped to the lowest they've been since winter at the top of the weekend, but, sadly, the relief was short-lived.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, confirmed with Narcity that drivers who waited until Sunday to fill up their tanks ended up paying 7 cents more than those who capitalized on Saturday's 159.9 cents per litre.

The increase caused cities such as Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa to shoot back up to 166.9 cents per litre, leaving only a few scattered areas to offer less.

Gas Wizard's latest report reveals that Peterborough and Thunder Bay will offer the lowest prices this Monday and Tuesday, with the cities offering 164.6 and 164.9 cents per litre, respectively.

As usual, the most groan-worthy prices will be reserved for Sudbury, which, if all goes according to plan, will have its residents paying a dismal 178.6 cents per litre two days in a row.

Summer has been an undeniably tough season for vehicle owners, thanks to this year's unusually high energy markets. The aftermath of which has forced motorists to pay $2 a litre at points.

Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut has been helping calm things down, offering hope to anyone who has been forced to break out a sweat taking the shoelace express.

The lesson in all of this? Jump at cheap gas prices while you can, especially when they're the lowest they've been since February, because you never know what tomorrow may bring. Don't roll the dice, folks.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...